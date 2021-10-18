Magna International (TSE:MG) Now Covered by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Magna International (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA) in a report issued on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a C$96.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MG. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Magna International from C$97.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Magna International from C$142.00 to C$128.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays downgraded shares of Magna International to a hold rating and set a C$87.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Magna International from C$92.00 to C$83.00 and set a market perfom rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Magna International presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$108.58.

Get Magna International alerts:

TSE:MG opened at C$106.58 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$32.04 billion and a PE ratio of 11.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.42. Magna International has a 52-week low of C$65.92 and a 52-week high of C$126.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$101.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$109.64.

Magna International (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported C$1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.78 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$11.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$11.41 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Magna International will post 10.5688634 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.538 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. This is a boost from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Magna International’s payout ratio is presently 18.41%.

About Magna International

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.