Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) Holdings Raised by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) by 22.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 309,761 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,251 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Magnite were worth $10,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Magnite by 4.2% during the second quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 158,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,349,000 after acquiring an additional 6,349 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC grew its holdings in Magnite by 224.7% during the second quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 95,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,225,000 after acquiring an additional 65,940 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Magnite by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 40,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its stake in Magnite by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 69,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 7,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Magnite by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 12,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 5,042 shares in the last quarter. 64.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Magnite alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Magnite in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Magnite in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Magnite from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Magnite in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on Magnite in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Magnite has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.67.

MGNI opened at $29.86 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.75. Magnite, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.46 and a twelve month high of $64.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 298.63 and a beta of 2.31.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. Magnite had a return on equity of 4.17% and a net margin of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $114.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael G. Barrett sold 81,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total transaction of $2,262,093.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,358,499 shares in the company, valued at $37,779,857.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Katie Seitz Evans sold 31,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total value of $909,366.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 390,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,117,168. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 174,672 shares of company stock valued at $4,988,798. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Magnite Profile

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

Further Reading: 52-week highs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI).

Receive News & Ratings for Magnite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.