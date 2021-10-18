Man Group (LON:EMG) Given New GBX 280 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Man Group (LON:EMG) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 270 ($3.53) to GBX 280 ($3.66) in a report published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the investment management company’s stock.

EMG has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Man Group from GBX 255 ($3.33) to GBX 253 ($3.31) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on Man Group from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 235 ($3.07) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Man Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 213.36 ($2.79).

Shares of Man Group stock opened at GBX 228.90 ($2.99) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 211.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 310.98. Man Group has a 1 year low of GBX 105.90 ($1.38) and a 1 year high of GBX 229.90 ($3.00). The company has a market capitalization of £3.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.04, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Man Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.64%.

In other news, insider Richard Berliand purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 196 ($2.56) per share, with a total value of £49,000 ($64,018.81).

Man Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

