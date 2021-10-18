Man Group (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Man Group (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

MNGPF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Man Group in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Man Group in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Man Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of MNGPF opened at $2.69 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.58. Man Group has a 12-month low of $1.45 and a 12-month high of $3.00.

Man Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

