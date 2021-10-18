MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) Shares Gap Down to $5.09

MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.09, but opened at $4.19. MannKind shares last traded at $4.24, with a volume of 225,389 shares.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MNKD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MannKind from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of MannKind in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MannKind has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.20.

Get MannKind alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.23 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.47.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $23.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that MannKind Co. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in MannKind during the second quarter worth $15,407,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MannKind in the first quarter valued at $1,568,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MannKind in the second quarter valued at $63,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of MannKind by 158.6% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 100,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 61,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eversept Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of MannKind in the first quarter valued at $8,488,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.64% of the company’s stock.

MannKind Company Profile (NASDAQ:MNKD)

MannKind Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic products for diseases, such as diabetes and cancer. The company was founded by Alfred E. Mann on February 14, 1991 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, CA.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for MannKind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MannKind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.