Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Director Sells $1,943,730.00 in Stock

Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,295.82, for a total value of $1,943,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
MKL traded down $22.55 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1,296.90. 59,092 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,257. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Markel Co. has a one year low of $913.04 and a one year high of $1,319.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,246.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,218.73.
Markel (NYSE:MKL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $19.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.45 by $3.69. Markel had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 21.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Markel Co. will post 60.4 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,380.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.
Markel Company Profile
Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.
