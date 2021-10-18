Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Short Interest Down 25.0% in September

Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 87,100 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the September 15th total of 116,100 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 36,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,380.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of NYSE:MKL traded down $22.55 during trading on Monday, reaching $1,296.90. The company had a trading volume of 59,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,285. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,247.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,219.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.70. Markel has a 12 month low of $913.04 and a 12 month high of $1,319.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $19.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.45 by $3.69. Markel had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Markel will post 60.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Markel news, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 62 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,281.50, for a total value of $79,453.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard R. Whitt III sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,302.65, for a total transaction of $976,987.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,312 shares of company stock valued at $3,000,171 over the last ninety days. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Markel by 109.1% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in Markel during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Markel during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Markel during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Markel in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. 76.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Markel Company Profile

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

