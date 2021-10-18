Maxcom Telecomunicaciones (OTCMKTS:MXMTY) & TALKTALK TELECO/ADR (OTCMKTS:TKTCY) Critical Survey

TALKTALK TELECO/ADR (OTCMKTS:TKTCY) and Maxcom Telecomunicaciones (OTCMKTS:MXMTY) are both small-cap utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TALKTALK TELECO/ADR and Maxcom Telecomunicaciones’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TALKTALK TELECO/ADR $1.99 billion 0.67 $194.52 million $0.34 17.21 Maxcom Telecomunicaciones $42.56 million 0.29 -$24.46 million N/A N/A

TALKTALK TELECO/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than Maxcom Telecomunicaciones.

Profitability

This table compares TALKTALK TELECO/ADR and Maxcom Telecomunicaciones’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TALKTALK TELECO/ADR N/A N/A N/A Maxcom Telecomunicaciones -34.92% -37.49% -9.86%

Volatility & Risk

TALKTALK TELECO/ADR has a beta of 0.42, meaning that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Maxcom Telecomunicaciones has a beta of -6.69, meaning that its share price is 769% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for TALKTALK TELECO/ADR and Maxcom Telecomunicaciones, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TALKTALK TELECO/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A Maxcom Telecomunicaciones 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

TALKTALK TELECO/ADR beats Maxcom Telecomunicaciones on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TALKTALK TELECO/ADR

TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC provides fixed line, TV, and mobile telecommunications services. It offers landline, broadband, fiber, TV, and mobile services, including fixed price plans and unlimited broadband usage, as well as HomeSafe, a network-based security and filtering system. The company also provides various business-grade communications products and services, including Internet access, data, voice, and mobile. TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC was founded in 2002 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About Maxcom Telecomunicaciones

Maxcom Telecomunicaciones SA de CV operates as an integrated telecommunication service operating company. The firm provides widespread voice and data services to residential and small and medium sized business customers in metropolitan markets in Mexico. It also offers local and long-distance voice, data, dedicated, and dial-up Internet access, public telephony, voice over Internet Protocol telephony, and paid television. The company was founded on February 28, 1996 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

