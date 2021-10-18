Medica Group (LON:MGP) Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of Medica Group Plc (LON:MGP) were up 1.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 165.08 ($2.16) and last traded at GBX 165 ($2.16). Approximately 125,605 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 124,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 163 ($2.13).

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MGP shares. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 235 ($3.07) price objective on shares of Medica Group in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.74) target price on shares of Medica Group in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Get Medica Group alerts:

The stock has a market cap of £202.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 166.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 163.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.96.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be issued a GBX 0.89 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Medica Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.28%.

Medica Group Company Profile (LON:MGP)

Medica Group Plc provides teleradiology reporting services to NHS trusts, private hospital groups, and diagnostic imaging companies in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers NightHawk emergency computerized tomography (CT) and MR reporting, routine cross sectional, routine plain film, and radiographer plain film services.

Read More: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Medica Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medica Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.