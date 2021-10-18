MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Short Interest Update

MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,120,000 shares, a decrease of 27.4% from the September 15th total of 2,920,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 490,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.
Several analysts have issued reports on MD shares. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on MEDNAX in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on MEDNAX in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Truist dropped their price objective on MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Mizuho upped their price objective on MEDNAX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price objective on MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.
MEDNAX stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.19. 317,471 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 715,832. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.29 and its 200-day moving average is $29.77. MEDNAX has a 12 month low of $12.47 and a 12 month high of $35.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.57, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.
In other MEDNAX news, CEO Mark S. Ordan sold 95,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total transaction of $3,333,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Roger Mack Hinson sold 8,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $284,647.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 105,069 shares of company stock valued at $3,655,028. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MD. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in MEDNAX by 19.4% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 7,086,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,488,000 after buying an additional 1,149,651 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in MEDNAX by 13.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,886,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,323,000 after purchasing an additional 588,474 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in MEDNAX during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,777,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in MEDNAX during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,386,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in MEDNAX by 3.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,728,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,877,000 after purchasing an additional 254,015 shares during the period.
MEDNAX Company Profile
MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.
