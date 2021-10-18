MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Short Interest Update

MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,120,000 shares, a decrease of 27.4% from the September 15th total of 2,920,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 490,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Several analysts have issued reports on MD shares. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on MEDNAX in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on MEDNAX in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Truist dropped their price objective on MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Mizuho upped their price objective on MEDNAX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price objective on MEDNAX from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

MEDNAX stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.19. 317,471 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 715,832. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.29 and its 200-day moving average is $29.77. MEDNAX has a 12 month low of $12.47 and a 12 month high of $35.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.57, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.09. MEDNAX had a positive return on equity of 12.13% and a negative net margin of 2.93%. The company had revenue of $473.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that MEDNAX will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MEDNAX news, CEO Mark S. Ordan sold 95,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total transaction of $3,333,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Roger Mack Hinson sold 8,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $284,647.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 105,069 shares of company stock valued at $3,655,028. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MD. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in MEDNAX by 19.4% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 7,086,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,488,000 after buying an additional 1,149,651 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in MEDNAX by 13.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,886,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,323,000 after purchasing an additional 588,474 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in MEDNAX during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,777,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in MEDNAX during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,386,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in MEDNAX by 3.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,728,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,877,000 after purchasing an additional 254,015 shares during the period.

MEDNAX Company Profile

MEDNAX, Inc provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The firm’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.

