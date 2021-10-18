Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) is Willis Investment Counsel’s 8th Largest Position

Willis Investment Counsel increased its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 367,487 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,391 shares during the quarter. Medtronic makes up approximately 2.7% of Willis Investment Counsel’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $45,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nexus Investment Management ULC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 1.6% during the second quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 184,375 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $22,886,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,754,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 78,242 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $9,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 80,912 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $9,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,200,490 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $141,814,000 after purchasing an additional 73,407 shares during the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BTIG Research lowered Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Medtronic from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $152.00 price target (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Medtronic from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “focus list” rating and issued a $153.00 price target (up previously from $143.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.14.

NYSE MDT traded down $6.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $121.28. 247,399 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,328,816. The company has a 50 day moving average of $129.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $98.94 and a 52-week high of $135.89. The firm has a market cap of $162.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.67, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.80.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 12.29%. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%.

In other news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 11,581 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.67, for a total value of $1,536,451.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 97,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,911,046.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.52, for a total value of $526,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 143,922 shares of company stock worth $18,906,460. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

