MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) Shares Gap Up to $14.28

MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.28, but opened at $16.69. MeiraGTx shares last traded at $17.46, with a volume of 21,656 shares traded.

MGTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MeiraGTx in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut MeiraGTx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Get MeiraGTx alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $740.95 million, a P/E ratio of -12.08 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.92.

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.50 million. MeiraGTx had a negative return on equity of 28.71% and a negative net margin of 325.94%. As a group, equities analysts expect that MeiraGTx Holdings plc will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Stuart Naylor sold 9,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $141,413.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 414,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,235,096.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of MeiraGTx by 105.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 4,241 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of MeiraGTx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $141,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of MeiraGTx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $173,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of MeiraGTx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $184,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of MeiraGTx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.34% of the company’s stock.

MeiraGTx Company Profile (NASDAQ:MGTX)

MeiraGTx Holdings Plc engages in the development of novel gene therapy treatments. It focuses on inherited retinal diseases, neurodegenerative diseases, and severe forms of xerostomia. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Ireland, Netherlands, and United Kingdom. Its pipeline includes AAV CNGB3, AAV-CNGA3, AAV-RPE65, AAV-RPGR, AAV-AQP1 and AAV-UPF1.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for MeiraGTx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MeiraGTx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.