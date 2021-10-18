Meliá Hotels International (OTCMKTS:SMIZF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Bryan, Garnier & Co

Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of Meliá Hotels International (OTCMKTS:SMIZF) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SMIZF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Meliá Hotels International in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Meliá Hotels International in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of Meliá Hotels International in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Shares of Meliá Hotels International stock opened at $7.95 on Thursday. Meliá Hotels International has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $9.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.54.

Meliá Hotels International SA engages in the operation and management of hotels. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Management, Hotel Business, Real Estate, Vacation Club, Corporate, and Others. The Hotel Management segment operates hotels under management and franchise agreements. The Hotel Business segment operates hotel units owned or leased by the group.

