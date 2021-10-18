MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Purchased by Cartica Management LLC

Cartica Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 52.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,869 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,300 shares during the quarter. MercadoLibre comprises about 11.6% of Cartica Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Cartica Management LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $60,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its position in MercadoLibre by 0.5% during the second quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in MercadoLibre by 1.6% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its position in MercadoLibre by 4.4% during the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in MercadoLibre by 0.9% during the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors raised its position in MercadoLibre by 3.6% during the first quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MELI shares. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,720.00 to $1,930.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,672.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. DZ Bank started coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,900.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,100.00 price target on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Friday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,911.22.

MELI opened at $1,559.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,192.14 and a 52-week high of $2,020.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,776.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,596.39. The company has a market cap of $77.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -31,261.80 and a beta of 1.51.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $1.28. MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 5.55%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Henrique Vasoncelos Dubugras purchased 845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,783.32 per share, with a total value of $1,506,905.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

