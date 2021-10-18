Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Bought by Cheviot Value Management LLC

Cheviot Value Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 112.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,268 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,402 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up 1.8% of Cheviot Value Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Cheviot Value Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $7,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 35,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 29,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 10,829 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 286,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,259,000 after purchasing an additional 19,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 85,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,617,000 after purchasing an additional 16,727 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on MRK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Mizuho began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Sunday, October 10th. Finally, Truist began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.18.

MRK stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $77.84. The stock had a trading volume of 186,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,324,580. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.41. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.89 and a 52 week high of $85.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.31. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 50.93% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 43.77%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

