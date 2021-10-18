Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Research Coverage Started at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) in a research note published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $76.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

MCHP has been the topic of several other research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $97.50 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $97.50 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho downgraded Microchip Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $82.50 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $87.92.

NASDAQ MCHP opened at $72.78 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $101.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.98. Microchip Technology has a fifty-two week low of $51.17 and a fifty-two week high of $83.33.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 8.40%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Microchip Technology will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th were given a dividend of $0.437 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.85%.

In other Microchip Technology news, Director Wade F. Meyercord sold 692 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.80, for a total transaction of $105,045.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wade F. Meyercord sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.83, for a total value of $74,415.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCHP. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 86.1% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. 89.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment involves in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

