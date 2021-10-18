Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 16.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,199 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,434 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 0.7% of Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the second quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,735 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,908,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.2% in the second quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 3,153 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.3% in the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 12,123 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.4% in the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 11,014 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.3% in the second quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 13,235 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,585,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 69.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.82, for a total transaction of $2,988,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.68, for a total transaction of $5,973,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 165,573 shares of company stock valued at $50,066,379. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:MSFT traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $305.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 697,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,975,639. The business’s 50-day moving average is $296.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $274.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.87, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.08. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $199.62 and a 52-week high of $305.84.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, September 14th that allows the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software giant to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.11%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Microsoft from $305.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Fundamental Research upped their price target on Microsoft from $256.70 to $281.78 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $349.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, September 17th. Cowen upped their price target on Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Microsoft from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $324.84.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.