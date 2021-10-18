Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Midwest Holding Inc. is a financial services company. It is focused on providing technology-enabled and services-oriented solutions to distributors and reinsurers of annuity and life insurance products principally in the United States. The company provides an end-to-end solution to manage annuity and life insurance policies which includes product development, distribution support, policy administration, and asset liability management services. Midwest Holding Inc. is based in LINCOLN, Neb. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MDWT. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Midwest from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities reiterated a hold rating on shares of Midwest in a report on Tuesday, August 24th.

Shares of Midwest stock opened at $39.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.84 million and a P/E ratio of -8.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.18. Midwest has a 12-month low of $32.16 and a 12-month high of $126.00.

Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $9.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 million. Analysts expect that Midwest will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MDWT. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Midwest in the first quarter valued at $975,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Midwest in the first quarter valued at $93,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Midwest in the first quarter valued at $144,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Midwest in the first quarter valued at $411,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Midwest by 698.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 9,418 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.03% of the company’s stock.

About Midwest

Midwest Holding, Inc engages in the provision of insurance services. It offers underwriting and marketing of life insurance and annuity products. The company was founded by Rick D. Meyer and Travis R. Meyer on October 31, 2003 and is headquartered in Lincoln, NE.

