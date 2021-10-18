MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, a growth of 41.1% from the September 15th total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

MIND remained flat at $$1.73 during trading on Monday. 111 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,016. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.83 million, a P/E ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 2.05. MIND Technology has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $3.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.91 and a 200-day moving average of $2.07.

MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.10). MIND Technology had a negative net margin of 57.24% and a negative return on equity of 190.12%.

In related news, Director Peter H. Blum acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.99 per share, with a total value of $49,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 599,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,193,060.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Peter H. Blum acquired 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.94 per share, for a total transaction of $25,220.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 68,000 shares of company stock valued at $132,570 in the last three months. 12.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp bought a new stake in MIND Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $111,000. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in MIND Technology by 143.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 91,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 53,900 shares in the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in MIND Technology by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 121,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 6,417 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in MIND Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in MIND Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 34.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MIND Technology

MIND Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology and solutions for exploration, survey and defense applications in oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic and security industries. The firm’s Marine Technology products business is comprised of the design, manufacture, and sale of specialized marine seismic equipment, side scan sonar, water-side security systems, and the equipment sales activities of its Australian subsidiary, Seismic Asia Pacific Pty Ltd.

