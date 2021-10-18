MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) Price Tops $0.0098

MintMe.com Coin (CURRENCY:MINTME) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 18th. MintMe.com Coin has a market capitalization of $1.83 million and approximately $4,158.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MintMe.com Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0098 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MintMe.com Coin has traded up 14.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,430.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,787.46 or 0.06165486 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $183.95 or 0.00299442 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $611.50 or 0.00995448 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.74 or 0.00085853 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $256.90 or 0.00418194 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $168.97 or 0.00275062 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $162.98 or 0.00265314 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00004809 BTC.

MintMe.com Coin (CRYPTO:MINTME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. The official message board for MintMe.com Coin is webchain.network/news/archive . MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject . The official website for MintMe.com Coin is www.mintme.com/coin

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

