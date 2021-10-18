Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 889,500 shares, a decline of 23.0% from the September 15th total of 1,154,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 63.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:MTLHF remained flat at $$9.22 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.42. Mitsubishi Chemical has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $9.35.
Mitsubishi Chemical Company Profile
Featured Story: Why are percentage gainers important?
Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.