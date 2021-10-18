Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 889,500 shares, a decline of 23.0% from the September 15th total of 1,154,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 63.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MTLHF remained flat at $$9.22 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.42. Mitsubishi Chemical has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $9.35.

Mitsubishi Chemical Company Profile

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corp. engages in the management of its group companies. It operates through the following segments: Functional Products, Chemicals, Industrial Gas, and Healthcare. The Functional Products segment sells electronics, displays, films, environment and life solutions, molding materials, polymers, chemicals, and new energy to domestic and overseas customers.

