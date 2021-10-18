Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $7.03 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) will report sales of $7.03 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Mondelez International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.11 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.91 billion. Mondelez International reported sales of $6.67 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mondelez International will report full year sales of $28.65 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $28.51 billion to $28.78 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $29.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $28.96 billion to $30.35 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Mondelez International.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 15.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MDLZ. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.08.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 79,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $4,924,212.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,062 shares in the company, valued at $996,807.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 640,316 shares of company stock valued at $39,732,619. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 21.9% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 189,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,812,000 after purchasing an additional 34,037 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 18.7% during the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 26,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 4,195 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 60.3% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 76,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,455,000 after purchasing an additional 28,619 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 4.3% during the second quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 596,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,262,000 after purchasing an additional 24,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 3.0% during the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 212,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,448,000 after purchasing an additional 6,177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MDLZ traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.85. The stock had a trading volume of 197,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,112,179. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.71. The company has a market cap of $83.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Mondelez International has a 52-week low of $52.51 and a 52-week high of $65.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 54.05%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

