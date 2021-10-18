Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.08.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MDLZ. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 399,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $24,774,551.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,062 shares in the company, valued at $995,683.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 79,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $4,924,212.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,062 shares in the company, valued at $996,807.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 640,316 shares of company stock valued at $39,732,619 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 606.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 579.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDLZ stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $59.75. 4,434,167 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,098,790. Mondelez International has a 1 year low of $52.51 and a 1 year high of $65.60. The stock has a market cap of $83.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.71.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 15.49%. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Mondelez International will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 54.05%.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

