Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) Research Coverage Started at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) in a research report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLUE opened at $21.20 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.16. Monte Rosa Therapeutics has a one year low of $17.39 and a one year high of $45.56.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($3.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($3.23). On average, equities analysts expect that Monte Rosa Therapeutics will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $69,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $227,000. Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $213,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $297,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $568,000. 65.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics Company Profile

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. It develops an oral molecular glue degrader for GSPT1, a translational termination factor and degron-containing protein for the treatment of Myc-driven cancers.

