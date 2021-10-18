Morgan Stanley Boosts KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Price Target to $72.00

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set a buy rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $71.90.

KKR stock opened at $66.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.38. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.65 and a twelve month high of $67.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.90 and a 200-day moving average of $59.51.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $739.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.67 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 54.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 32.58%.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 11,073,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $368,185,396.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KKR. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 11.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,256,470 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,233,779,000 after buying an additional 2,574,446 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the first quarter worth about $81,836,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 13.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,234,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $665,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369,661 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 20.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,671,837 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $453,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 28.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,371,032 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $318,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176,153 shares in the last quarter. 76.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

