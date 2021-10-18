Morgan Stanley Raises The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Price Target to $57.00

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

CG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. CIBC upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $51.50 to $54.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.17.

Shares of NASDAQ CG opened at $51.45 on Friday. The Carlyle Group has a 52-week low of $24.43 and a 52-week high of $52.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.64 and a 200-day moving average of $45.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a PE ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.27. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 38.32% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The company had revenue of $919.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.76 million. Equities research analysts expect that The Carlyle Group will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.78%.

In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 192,235 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total value of $10,505,642.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce M. Larson sold 860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.80, for a total transaction of $41,968.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,929,792 shares of company stock valued at $532,749,616 over the last quarter. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $165,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 89.1% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 270,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,777,000 after acquiring an additional 127,363 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 920,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,498,000 after acquiring an additional 135,000 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,037,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.48% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

