Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Buy Rating for The Boeing (NYSE:BA)

Morgan Stanley reissued their buy rating on shares of The Boeing (NYSE:BA) in a report published on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $274.00 price objective on the aircraft producer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $304.00 target price on The Boeing in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 price target on The Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded The Boeing from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $224.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. UBS Group cut their price target on The Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a hold rating on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $266.95.

BA opened at $217.04 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.13 and a beta of 1.61. The Boeing has a one year low of $141.58 and a one year high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $1.23. The firm had revenue of $17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.03 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that The Boeing will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. F3Logic LLC raised its holdings in The Boeing by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 3,204 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in The Boeing by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The Boeing by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA increased its stake in The Boeing by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA now owns 10,334 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,476,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC increased its stake in The Boeing by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 207 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 53.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

