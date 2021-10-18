Morgan Stanley Trims Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) Target Price to $184.00

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $190.00 to $184.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on AIZ. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Assurant in a report on Thursday. They issued an overweight rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Assurant in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $152.41 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $183.34.

Assurant stock opened at $162.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Assurant has a 52 week low of $118.58 and a 52 week high of $172.22. The company has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $164.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.84.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.50. Assurant had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 4.74%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Assurant will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.59%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ergoteles LLC raised its stake in shares of Assurant by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 17,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after acquiring an additional 6,645 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Assurant by 7.9% in the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,238,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,604,000 after purchasing an additional 90,600 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Assurant by 13.5% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 99,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,122,000 after purchasing an additional 11,849 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Assurant by 34.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,551,000 after purchasing an additional 13,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Assurant by 1.7% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 40,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,785,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. 95.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

