MSD Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MSDA) Short Interest Up 69.0% in September

MSD Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MSDA) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,800 shares, a growth of 69.0% from the September 15th total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSDA. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in MSD Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $985,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in MSD Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $493,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MSD Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,632,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in MSD Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,513,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in MSD Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $772,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSDA opened at $9.81 on Monday. MSD Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.67 and a twelve month high of $10.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.79.

MSD Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

