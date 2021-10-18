MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) Given a €225.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €225.00 ($264.71) price objective on MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

MTX has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €244.00 ($287.06) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group set a €215.00 ($252.94) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €183.00 ($215.29) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Monday, August 16th. Barclays set a €241.00 ($283.53) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America set a €240.00 ($282.35) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €212.79 ($250.34).

MTX stock opened at €190.05 ($223.59) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion and a PE ratio of 86.46. MTU Aero Engines has a one year low of €142.40 ($167.53) and a one year high of €224.90 ($264.59). The company’s 50 day moving average price is €196.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €203.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.71, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.39.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

