National Bankshares Begins Coverage on Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN)

National Bankshares initiated coverage on shares of Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) in a research note published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a C$18.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TCN. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential to C$18.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from C$14.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from C$17.00 to C$18.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a C$15.75 price target (up previously from C$14.25) on shares of Tricon Residential in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$17.72.

Get Tricon Residential alerts:

Shares of TSE TCN opened at C$17.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74. Tricon Residential has a 12 month low of C$10.70 and a 12 month high of C$17.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$16.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$14.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.34, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C$0.75. The firm had revenue of C$130.14 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Tricon Residential will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Tricon Residential’s payout ratio is currently 13.52%.

Tricon Residential Company Profile

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Tricon Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricon Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.