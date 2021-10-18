Natixis Acquires 37,700 Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Natixis increased its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 63.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 37,700 shares during the period. Natixis owned about 0.09% of Corporate Office Properties Trust worth $2,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 53.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,154,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,379 shares in the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the first quarter worth $34,166,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the first quarter worth $31,444,000. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 13.8% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 5,583,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,003,000 after purchasing an additional 674,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 33.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,425,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,881,000 after purchasing an additional 611,575 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:OFC opened at $28.43 on Monday. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a one year low of $21.68 and a one year high of $30.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.41, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.18.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.18). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 5.28%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 51.89%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OFC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

