Natixis Buys 72,786 Shares of Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA)

Natixis grew its stake in Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA) by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 180,786 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,786 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Forterra were worth $4,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Forterra by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,467,605 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,504,000 after purchasing an additional 36,531 shares during the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Forterra in the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,005,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Forterra by 136.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 715,035 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,625,000 after purchasing an additional 412,780 shares during the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Forterra during the first quarter worth approximately $16,119,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Forterra by 31.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 679,778 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,982,000 after acquiring an additional 161,846 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FRTA stock opened at $23.68 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 2.37. Forterra, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.42 and a 12-month high of $23.95.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $492.80 million for the quarter. Forterra had a return on equity of 50.94% and a net margin of 6.25%.

About Forterra

Forterra, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of pipe and precast products. It operates through the flowing segments: Drainage Pipe & Products, Water Pipe & Products, and Corporate and Other. The Drainage Pipe & Products segment produces concrete drainage pipe and precast products in the United States and Eastern Canada.

