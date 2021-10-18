Natixis Buys Shares of 43,722 CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Natixis bought a new stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 43,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,583,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 722.2% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 35.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in CMS Energy during the first quarter worth $45,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in CMS Energy by 342.3% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in CMS Energy by 47.9% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

Shares of CMS Energy stock opened at $60.30 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.15. CMS Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $53.19 and a 52-week high of $67.98.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 65.17%.

In related news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $220,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total transaction of $49,911.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,181 shares of company stock worth $1,844,426. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CMS. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

Read More: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS).

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.