Natixis Makes New Investment in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO)

Natixis bought a new position in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 320,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,728,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GPRO. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in GoPro by 171.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,815,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409,700 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in GoPro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,432,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GoPro in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $21,689,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of GoPro by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,192,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,096,000 after buying an additional 1,744,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of GoPro during the 1st quarter valued at $14,818,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.48% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of GoPro in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

In related news, SVP S Aimee Lapic sold 4,836 shares of GoPro stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total value of $45,119.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total transaction of $2,044,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 662,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,768,522.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 669,554 shares of company stock worth $6,719,711. 20.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GoPro stock opened at $8.83 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 1.21. GoPro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.80 and a fifty-two week high of $13.79.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $249.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.01 million. GoPro had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 42.17%. On average, analysts predict that GoPro, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

GoPro Company Profile

GoPro, Inc engages in manufacturing and selling camera and camera accessories. The firm provides mountable and wearable cameras and accessories, which it refers to as capture devices. Its product brands include HERO9 Black, HERO8 Black, Max, HERO7 Black, HERO7 Silver, GoPro Plus, and GoPro App. The company was founded by Nicholas Woodman in 2002 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

