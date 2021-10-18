Natixis Purchases 41,732 Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

Natixis boosted its position in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) by 91.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,197 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 41,732 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California were worth $3,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pacific Biosciences of California alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Friday, July 9th. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pacific Biosciences of California has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.40.

In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, CFO Susan G. Kim sold 20,272 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $522,004.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Biosciences of California stock opened at $24.39 on Monday. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.22 and a 12 month high of $53.69. The company has a current ratio of 26.17, a quick ratio of 25.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.05. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 1.06.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.21). The business had revenue of $30.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.46 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 40.90% and a negative net margin of 72.96%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pacific Biosciences of California Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and sale of an integrated platform for genetic analysis. The firm’s products and services include PacBio sequel system, consumables, analytical software and single molecule real-time (SMRT) compatible products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

Featured Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PACB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Biosciences of California and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.