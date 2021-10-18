Natixis Purchases 43,473 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Natixis raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 120.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,473 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $4,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AGF Investments LLC increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 217.3% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 328.0% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 27.3% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

CAH opened at $48.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.92 and a 12-month high of $62.96. The company has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.32 and its 200 day moving average is $55.76.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.43). Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 93.70%. The firm had revenue of $42.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. Cardinal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.491 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 35.19%.

CAH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.33.

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

