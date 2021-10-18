Natixis Reduces Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Natixis lessened its holdings in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,801 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 62,431 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Fortive were worth $3,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Fortive during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Fortive during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortive by 4,285.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 3,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.27, for a total value of $261,578.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,185,366.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FTV opened at $72.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $26.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.02. Fortive Co. has a 52-week low of $60.82 and a 52-week high of $76.51.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05. Fortive had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.40%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Fortive from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Fortive in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Fortive from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $81.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Fortive from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.82.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

