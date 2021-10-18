nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Shares Bought by EJF Capital LLC

EJF Capital LLC raised its stake in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) by 56.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,654 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,924 shares during the quarter. EJF Capital LLC’s holdings in nCino were worth $2,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of nCino by 38.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,076,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,753,000 after buying an additional 3,354,680 shares during the last quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of nCino during the 1st quarter valued at $159,212,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of nCino by 99.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,260,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628,407 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of nCino by 253.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,941,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of nCino during the 1st quarter valued at $89,761,000. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

NCNO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of nCino in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.63 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on nCino from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on nCino from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on nCino from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised nCino from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.40.

In related news, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.33, for a total value of $63,140.01. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,775.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Gregory Orenstein sold 4,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.33, for a total value of $254,459.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 179,969 shares of company stock worth $13,153,835 in the last three months. 35.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NCNO traded down $0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $72.59. 4,162 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 943,480. nCino, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.00 and a 1-year high of $90.22. The company has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.05 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.96.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. nCino had a negative return on equity of 8.95% and a negative net margin of 21.39%. The company had revenue of $66.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.72 million. The company’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that nCino, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

