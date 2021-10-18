NEC Co. (OTCMKTS:NIPNF) Short Interest Update

NEC Co. (OTCMKTS:NIPNF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 122,600 shares, an increase of 30.4% from the September 15th total of 94,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 613.0 days.
Shares of NEC stock remained flat at $$52.60 during trading hours on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.29. NEC has a fifty-two week low of $37.55 and a fifty-two week high of $62.00.
About NEC
