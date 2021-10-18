NEC Co. (OTCMKTS:NIPNF) Short Interest Update

NEC Co. (OTCMKTS:NIPNF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 122,600 shares, an increase of 30.4% from the September 15th total of 94,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 613.0 days.

Shares of NEC stock remained flat at $$52.60 during trading hours on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.29. NEC has a fifty-two week low of $37.55 and a fifty-two week high of $62.00.

About NEC

NEC Corp. engages in the provision of systems, components, services, and integrated solutions for computing and communications applications. It operates through the following segments: Public Business, Enterprise Business, Telecom Carrier Business, System Platform Business, and Others. The Public Business segment provides system integration (system architecture and consulting), support (maintenance), outsourcing and cloud services, and system equipment for public, medical and financial institutions.

