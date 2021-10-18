Neptune Wellness Solutions (TSE:NEPT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.65

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (TSE:NEPT)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.65 and last traded at C$0.65, with a volume of 98947 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.69.

NEPT has been the topic of several research reports. Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on Neptune Wellness Solutions from C$4.00 to C$1.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Desjardins cut their price target on Neptune Wellness Solutions from C$1.10 to C$1.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on Neptune Wellness Solutions from C$2.25 to C$1.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.58. The stock has a market capitalization of C$108.66 million and a P/E ratio of -0.54.

In other news, Director John Morris Moretz purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.07 per share, for a total transaction of C$53,407.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,365,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,594,545.96.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Company Profile (TSE:NEPT)

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc operates as an integrated health and wellness company. It builds a portfolio of lifestyle brands and consumer packaged goods products under the Forest Remedies and, Ocean Remedies, Neptune Wellness, Mood Ring, and OCEANO3 brands. The company offers turnkey product development and supply chain solutions to businesses and government customers in various health and wellness verticals, such as legal cannabis and hemp, nutraceuticals, and white label consumer packaged goods.

