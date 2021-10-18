NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Sold by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC decreased its holdings in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,261 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,965 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $2,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in NetApp by 1.0% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,193 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in NetApp by 0.7% in the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 23,111 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NetApp by 1.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,956 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NetApp by 30.1% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 726 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in NetApp by 4.9% in the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,774 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP opened at $94.42 on Monday. NetApp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.90 and a 1 year high of $94.69. The firm has a market cap of $21.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.06.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 151.60% and a net margin of 14.49%. NetApp’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.61%.

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.48, for a total value of $397,290.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carrie Palin sold 1,867 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.73, for a total value of $165,658.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,367 shares of company stock valued at $933,039. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NTAP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of NetApp in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on NetApp from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on NetApp from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup raised NetApp from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on NetApp from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

