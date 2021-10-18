Neuberger Berman Group LLC Cuts Position in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC trimmed its position in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 223,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218,762 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Bilibili were worth $27,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BILI. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bilibili in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bilibili by 93.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 4,649 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc acquired a new stake in Bilibili in the 1st quarter worth about $480,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Bilibili by 277.3% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bilibili by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.13% of the company’s stock.

BILI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CLSA lowered their price objective on Bilibili from $114.00 to $76.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. TheStreet cut Bilibili from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Bilibili in a report on Monday, September 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bilibili from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Bilibili in a report on Friday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.75.

BILI stock opened at $70.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.90. Bilibili Inc. has a one year low of $42.70 and a one year high of $157.66.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($2.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($1.68). The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 25.45% and a negative return on equity of 23.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.35) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Bilibili Inc. will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

