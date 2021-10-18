Neuberger Berman Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 19.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 334,375 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,587 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Monster Beverage worth $29,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MNST. NS Partners Ltd grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 0.7% in the second quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 154,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 22.9% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 115,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,552,000 after purchasing an additional 21,503 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 5.5% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 31,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 9.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 34,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,175,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 81.6% in the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 10,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 4,923 shares during the last quarter. 63.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MNST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $97.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Friday, July 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monster Beverage currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.31.

In related news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total transaction of $4,126,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MNST stock opened at $85.58 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.71. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52 week low of $75.45 and a 52 week high of $99.89. The company has a market cap of $45.26 billion, a PE ratio of 29.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.11.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 25.97%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

