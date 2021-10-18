Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 6,043 Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) by 1.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 373,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,043 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $34,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in Clean Harbors by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,459,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $134,686,000 after buying an additional 93,760 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Clean Harbors by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,124,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,493,000 after buying an additional 79,754 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Clean Harbors by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 693,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,559,000 after buying an additional 87,612 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Clean Harbors by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 542,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,557,000 after buying an additional 75,312 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in Clean Harbors by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 506,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,223,000 after buying an additional 19,455 shares during the period. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CLH opened at $107.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.60 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.94 and a 200 day moving average of $95.59. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.22 and a 12 month high of $109.53.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.38. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 5.53%. The company had revenue of $926.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.51 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Clean Harbors’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 2,519 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.42, for a total value of $255,476.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.76, for a total value of $2,544,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,237,214 shares in the company, valued at $329,418,896.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,650 shares of company stock valued at $5,530,472 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CLH shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Clean Harbors from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Clean Harbors from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Clean Harbors from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Clean Harbors from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.70.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen business segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services; industrial services; field services; and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

