Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 8,499 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,499 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.12% of MongoDB worth $26,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MDB. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 85.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC bought a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MDB opened at $491.81 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.98 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $444.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $365.32. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12 month low of $219.51 and a 12 month high of $518.34. The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.15. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 239.38% and a negative net margin of 41.24%. The firm had revenue of $198.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MDB. Oppenheimer increased their price target on MongoDB from $400.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $526.00 target price (up from $450.00) on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Mizuho upped their target price on MongoDB from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered MongoDB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on MongoDB from $384.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $472.44.

In other news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.14, for a total transaction of $4,781,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.59, for a total value of $703,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 127,153 shares of company stock valued at $56,119,688. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

