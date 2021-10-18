Neuberger Berman Group LLC Takes $29.41 Million Position in Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,208,834 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,409,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGNT. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognyte Software in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cognyte Software in the second quarter worth about $109,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognyte Software in the second quarter worth about $250,000. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognyte Software in the second quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cognyte Software in the second quarter worth about $288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Cognyte Software in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Cognyte Software from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Cognyte Software in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.33 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cognyte Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGNT opened at $21.80 on Monday. Cognyte Software Ltd. has a 52 week low of $19.83 and a 52 week high of $38.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.90.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The medical device company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $116.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.55 million. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cognyte Software Ltd. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

About Cognyte Software

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.

