New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Research Coverage Started at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) in a report published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a sector perform rating and a $74.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on NEWR. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of New Relic from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Relic from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of New Relic from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of New Relic in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of New Relic from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $72.86.

Get New Relic alerts:

New Relic stock opened at $75.09 on Thursday. New Relic has a fifty-two week low of $51.52 and a fifty-two week high of $82.76. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of -19.30 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.60. The business had revenue of $180.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.74 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 35.19% and a negative return on equity of 54.44%. As a group, analysts predict that New Relic will post -3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.60, for a total value of $2,178,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Staples sold 3,784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.82, for a total transaction of $298,254.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,910.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,463 shares of company stock valued at $7,618,829 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NEWR. HMI Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in New Relic by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,259,021 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $323,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,000 shares during the period. Contour Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of New Relic by 27.5% during the first quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 1,184,740 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,838,000 after buying an additional 255,350 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Relic during the first quarter valued at approximately $15,407,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Relic during the second quarter valued at approximately $14,890,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Relic during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,682,000. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About New Relic

New Relic, Inc, engages in the provision software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.