New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for New York Community Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.35. New York Community Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.23 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $1.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover New York Community Bancorp.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 34.32% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $347.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.00 million.

Several analysts have weighed in on NYCB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.98 price target (down from $14.00) on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.44.

In related news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld purchased 20,000 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.35 per share, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NYCB. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 113.2% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 4,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 43.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NYCB traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.98. 227,714 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,526,815. New York Community Bancorp has a 52 week low of $7.72 and a 52 week high of $14.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Saturday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.16%.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

