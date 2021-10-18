NextEra Energy Partners (NEP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The solar energy provider reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($1.54). NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 26.18%. The firm had revenue of $253.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect NextEra Energy Partners to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE NEP opened at $78.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. NextEra Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $60.80 and a 52 week high of $88.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.663 per share. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is -327.16%.

Several research firms have commented on NEP. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $74.03 target price (down previously from $92.00) on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.11.

About NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

